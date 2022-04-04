Years after employee resignations, Moline close to hiring three permanent directors

Moline will soon fill three key city positions that have been vacant for years: community and economic development director, public works director and city engineer.
Human Resources Director Leah Miller said Monday the city had been collaborating with executive recruiters on hiring the three department heads. Interviews will take place this month with anticipated start dates in early June.
"I am relieved we are finally going to get people in place that can fill these departments," 6th Ward Alderman
Pat O'Brien said. "We've had long vacancies in those positions. I'm glad it's moving quickly; I think these positions should have been filled long ago, but we've filled a lot of jobs."
Longtime Community and Economic Development Director
Ray Forsythe resigned three years ago in April 2019, City Engineer Scott Hinton resigned in January 2020 after 18 years with the city and Public Works Director J.D. Schulte retired in March 2021 after more than 30 years with Moline.
In the meantime, three interim employees were hired in early December to step in while the city conducted searches for permanent replacements.
Employee search firm CStrategic Government Resources (SGR) hired Charles Graves as interim community and economic development director and Michael Schenk as city engineer, while GovTempsUSA hired Brad Fink as interim public works director.
O'Brien said it was especially important to get a community and economic director in place before the city reclaimed and developed 13.5 acres of land underneath the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline. Plans include an outdoor amphitheater, shops, restaurants, a skatepark, ice skating rink, zip line and fire pits with seating.
"I want to see this person hired because I think they can do more than just downtown," O'Brien said. "I like what has been developed downtown, but we can do more. I would like to see the new economic development director work on other areas like SouthPark Mall, the eastern section of the city and the I-92 corridor."
O'Brien said City Administrator Bob Vitas and Miller were tasked with interviewing candidates.
"As a city administrator, we trust his judgment on that; we haven't been disappointed," O'Brien said.
Vitas said Monday that he had been pleased with the quality of candidates.
From our archives: From the beginning of The MARK, iWireless Center, TaxSlayer Center
In March of 1988 The Quad-City Civic Center Authority selects the site for “The MARK.” In May of 1989 the Moline City Council approves a sales tax increase for construction of The MARK. In July of 1990 the Illinois Quad-City Civic Center Authority receives $20 million state grant to build The MARK.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
In December of 1987 Deere & Co. donates the 20 acre Plow and Planter Works site to the city of Moline, Illinois. In March of 1988 The Quad-City Civic Center Authority selects the site for “The MARK.” In April of 1989 demolition begins on 21 of the buildings on the site. On May 13, 1989 six of the buildings are raised using explosives detonated by Controlled Demolition, Inc. of Phoenix, MD. The buildings were north of 3rd Avenue between 10th and 14th streets. Scavengers rummaged through debris afterwards, seeking souvenirs and building materials.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
In November of 1991 the first concrete framework is erected for the $35 million building. In March of 1992 concrete work continues on the building which can seat 12,000 people. In July of 1992 the outline of the building begins to take shape with the placement of the roof trusses. In June of 1992 the civic center is officially named, The MARK. In August of 1992 the 'skin' begins to appear on the buildings skeleton.
Hanson Elementary School sixth-graders Meagan Ruthart, Deaven Grant and Courtney McCoy help plant one of several trees around the facility on May 22, 1993.
In March of 1993 The MARK announces that singer Neil Diamond will be the opening act for the new facility on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Moline, Illinois Police officers meet prior to opening night at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Images from opening night featuring singer Neil Diamond at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Singer Neil Diamond performs "Hello Again" during the opening night at The MARK on Saturday May 29, 1993.
Vince Gill in concert at the Mark, November 29,1998.
Above: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performed old favorites and songs off of their latest release, "Echo," Monday night, Oct. 11, 1999, at The Mark of the Quad-Cities in Moline.
Kid Rock
Singer Don Henley and guitarist Joe Walsh of the Eagles, perform side by side before a sold out Mark during the song "A New Kid in Town".
Rod Stewart performs at the Mark of the Quad Cities.
Jessica Simpson performs in Moline.
50 Cent performed, complete with bullet proof vest, during the Roc the Mic major rap/hip-hop concert, Tuesday night at the Mark of the Quad Cities.
The Dixie Chicks last played in the Quad-Cities on May 14, 2003.
Country star Brad Paisley entertains concert-goers during his show Friday night at The Mark of the Quad-Cities in Moline.
Singer Alan Jackson entertains a sold-out crowd with one of his country music hits during a concert at The Mark of the Quad Cities, Moline, Friday night.
Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger performs the band's song `Woke Up' to kick-off their show at The Mark of the Quad Cities Wednesday night. Nickelback was the headliner for a three band concert Wednesday night which included Sevendust and Course of Nature..
Thousands of adults accended upon The Mark of the Quad Cities Wednesday to be a part of Kenny Rogers and his "Christmas From the Heart Featuring the Toy Shoppe" tour. A group of children danced and sang to open the show for the 64 year-old Rogers, who has generated 22 No. 1 hit songs during his career. Rogers quickly mingled with the crowd, encouraging them to sing along with him. Rogers sang traditional and religious Christmas songs during the first half of the performance.
Saxophone sensation Kenny G strolls through the table seats on the main floor of The Mark in Moline as he plays a benefit concert for the United Way Monday night.
Cher performs during her Living Proof Farewell Tour concert at The Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline Sunday night.
Stevie Nicks, lead vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, sings 'Dreams' during the band's concert at The Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline Sunday night. Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie plays in the background.
Huey Lewis belts out the opening number during the Huey Lewis and the News concert at the Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline Saturday night.
KISS guitarist Paul Stanley lays down a riff at stage right, inches from screaming fans during the song "Love Gun" at The Mark.
Country and pop star Shania Twain performs 'Honey, I'm Home' during a stop Monday at The Mark of the Quad Cities as part of her Up! Tour. Twain performed songs from many of her albums, including 'Come On Over' and 'Up!' during her in- the-round concert.
Eddie Van Halen of legendary rock group Van Halen wails on a solo during the band's performance at The Mark of the Quad Cities in Moline Monday night. Lead singer Sammy Hagar is in the background.
Verdine White, left, and Maurice White, right, of the band, Earth, Wind, and Fire jam with James Pankow of the band Chicago during the two legendary music groups' concert at The Mark in Moline Wednesday night.
Rocker Avril Lavigne takes a break from singing while preforming at The Mark of the Quad Cities in July.
Dolly Parton and her Fiddle player play on the opening tune "Those were the Days" at The Mark of the Quad Cities Wednesday November 2nd 2005.
Larry the Cable Guy brought his comic stylings to a crowd of 6400 at the Mark of The Quad Cities Saturday Night. Larry made famous from his Git-R-Done campaign on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour just is touring to promote the release of his new book.
Gilda's Club Quad-Cities has been known for its innovative fundraising. This is a file photo from comedian Lily Tomlin's performance at what is now the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.
Eric Clapton performs a guitar solo during his Tuesday night concert at The Mark in Moline.
Rapper T-Pain, center, and his Nappy Boys thrill the crowd at the i wireless Center, Moline, during Sunday’s show. The concert was rescheduled from October after rapper T.I. was arrested on weapons charges.
Brent Smith, right, of the band Shinedown performs "The Sound of Madness" during a concert Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008, night at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Eagles member Glenn Frey (R) sings "How Long" for their opening number at the i wirless Center in Moline Wednesday night. On the left is Don Henley.
Martina McBride kicks off her tour at the i wireless Center in Moline, Friday, November 20, 2009.
Columnist Shane Brown recalls the night he met Taylor Swift after her concert at what was now the TaxSlayer Center.
Singer Justin Bieber performs U-Smile, Friday July 2, 2010, during a sold out show at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Carrie Underwood claps and gestures toward a fiddler playing during her concert Friday October 15, 2010 at the i-wireless center in Moline.
Naomi and Wynonna Judd bring their "The Last Encore" concert tour to the i wireless center in Moline, Ill., Sunday Nov. 28, 2010.
Ozzy Osbourne performs at the i wireless Center in Moline, Ill., Monday Feb. 14, 2011.
Micheal Bublé performs Friday, June 24, 2011, at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Singer / song writer Keith Urban performs on stage, Thurs. June30, 2011, during his concert at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Music icon Barry Manilow performs during his concert Thursday, March 8, 2012, at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Quad-City Times/Louis Brems Pat Benatar rocks a crowd of 7000 at the iWireless Center in Moline, IL., Wednesday Feb, 6, 2013.
Country music singer Luke Bryan performs on stage, Saturday, March 2, 2013, at the i wireless Center in Moline during his Dirt Road Diaries Tour.
Country singer and song writer Shania Twain performs on stage, Sunday, July 26, 2015, during a show at the iwireless Center in Moline.
Members of Foreigner Mick Jones and Kelly Hansen perform on stage, Wednesday, October 7, 2015, during a concert at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Def Leppard's bass player Rick 'Sav' Savage perform on stage, Wednesday, October 7, 2015, during a concert at the i wireless Center in Moline.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill bring their Soul2Soul World Tour to the iWireless Center in Moline, Illinois Saturday June 17, 2017.
County music artist Chris Stapleton performs , "Might As Well Get Stoned," at the TaxSlayer Center, formerly the iWireless Center, in Moline on Thursday, October 5, 2017. This was the first concert with the arena's new name in effect.
Elton John performs at the TaxSlayer Center Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Moline.
Bonnie Raitt opens for James Taylor at Tax Slayer Center, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Moline.
James Taylor performs a the TaxSlayer Center, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Moline.
KISS performs to a packed audience at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Moline.
Rock music legend Sir Paul McCartney performs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
