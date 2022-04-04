Years after employee resignations, Moline close to hiring three permanent directors

Moline will soon fill three key city positions that have been vacant for years: community and economic development director, public works director and city engineer.

Human Resources Director Leah Miller said Monday the city had been collaborating with executive recruiters on hiring the three department heads. Interviews will take place this month with anticipated start dates in early June.

"I am relieved we are finally going to get people in place that can fill these departments," 6th Ward Alderman Pat O'Brien said. "We've had long vacancies in those positions. I'm glad it's moving quickly; I think these positions should have been filled long ago, but we've filled a lot of jobs."

Longtime Community and Economic Development Director Ray Forsythe resigned three years ago in April 2019, City Engineer Scott Hinton resigned in January 2020 after 18 years with the city and Public Works Director J.D. Schulte retired in March 2021 after more than 30 years with Moline.

In the meantime, three interim employees were hired in early December to step in while the city conducted searches for permanent replacements.

Employee search firm CStrategic Government Resources (SGR) hired Charles Graves as interim community and economic development director and Michael Schenk as city engineer, while GovTempsUSA hired Brad Fink as interim public works director.

O'Brien said it was especially important to get a community and economic director in place before the city reclaimed and developed 13.5 acres of land underneath the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline. Plans include an outdoor amphitheater, shops, restaurants, a skatepark, ice skating rink, zip line and fire pits with seating.

"I want to see this person hired because I think they can do more than just downtown," O'Brien said. "I like what has been developed downtown, but we can do more. I would like to see the new economic development director work on other areas like SouthPark Mall, the eastern section of the city and the I-92 corridor."

O'Brien said City Administrator Bob Vitas and Miller were tasked with interviewing candidates.

"As a city administrator, we trust his judgment on that; we haven't been disappointed," O'Brien said.

Vitas said Monday that he had been pleased with the quality of candidates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.