'You know what is right': Rock Island County approves refugee resettlement

"I'm not anti-immigrant; my father-in-law came here at the age of 12 not speaking a single word of English," Morthland said. "I'm not opposed to refugees. My wife and I have long supported World Relief. I am concerned about encumbering the county, even potentially in any way.

"I am responding to the calls I've received from my constituents," Morthland said. "I cannot support this measure for those reasons."

Board Chair Richard Brunk said refugees were an overall benefit to the community, positively impacting the economy in a number of ways.

Rod Simmer said although there is a cost to the school districts by children of refugees, "the cost would be greater if they weren't there," noting the number of different languages spoken and the diversity they bring.

Luis Moreno asked board members to give their full support and not give in to xenophobia or pundits that call for "patriotism."

"I understand we get phone calls, we all get phone calls," Moreno said. "But to give in to some of these voices of hatred and voices of fear of the unknown is sad. Please don't hide behind those pundits who hide behind the name of patriotism. Please do the right thing. You know what is right."