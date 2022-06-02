'You're not welcome': Opposition intensifies to planned Silvis subsidized housing complex

Opposition intensified this week to plans to build a 24- to 26-unit subsidized housing development in Silvis, as dozens of residents and one city official questioned the project during a public meeting.

About 50 Silvis residents gathered at a town hall meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the Apoyo Village development along with other city news.

"Why Silvis?" Mayor Matt Carter asked during the meeting.

Apoyo Village, a planned Section 8 housing development that has received around $6 million in state grants and low-interest loans, has faced opposition from some Silvis residents concerned with the development's recommendation from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the SAFER Foundation, which assists individuals with arrest and conviction records in the Quad City area overcome barriers they face finding housing and obtaining employment.

The Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County is the agency behind the proposed project. The agency already operates Pebble Creek Apartments in Silvis, Heartland Park Senior Living Community in Moline and Hometown Harbor in East Moline.

Those who oppose the Apoyo Village project say the development is targeting tenants on release from the Illinois Department of Corrections and that the project is less than a half-mile from Bowlesburg Elementary School and several daycare centers, and just more than a half-mile from United Township High School.

Greater Metropolitan Authority of R.I. County CEO Amy Clark has said that Apoyo Village would not be a halfway house for people leaving prison. Registered sex offenders would not be allowed to live in the development, and prospective residents would need to pass a background check.

The goal behind the development is to provide affordable housing with a variety of services close by for people who need it. She has said in previous meetings that they do not intend to build a development in a town where it is not wanted.

Nathan Joseph, a principal member of project developer Domera Development, LLC, fielded questions from city officials and residents via Zoom during Wednesday's townhall. The complex will be owned and managed by the Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation, a nonprofit affiliate of the Greater Metropolitan Authority of R.I. County.

Joseph said the Greater Metropolitan Authority of R.I. County looked at demographics and other data recommended by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and found Silvis to be a good fit. If it is built, the 24- to 26-unit project will be located at 2001 5th St.

Asked about other communities considered for the project, Joseph gave the example of Reynolds, Ill., located in southern Rock Island County. He said Reynolds didn't have sufficient amenities to meet the project's needs.

Community members asked if there was anything the city could do to stop the development in its tracks. Silvis City Administrator Navada Lemke said fair housing laws in Illinois bar the city from attempting to restrict affordable housing.

"Right now, really, all we've got to go off on is that the proposed development fits with the zoning that is currently for that parcel," Lemke said.

At a May 19 public meeting held by the Greater Metropolitan Authority of R.I. County, the organization expressed its wish to hold another town hall for public comment, but no date had been set.

Joseph said they have received around 600 letters from the community in support of the development. However, other residents have signed petitions and sent letters of their own opposing its construction.

"The CEO, from the very beginning, said, 'We won't come if we're not welcome in the community," Carter said.

He was interrupted by a chorus of "You're not welcome," called out by the crowd.

"And I don't know what other message that can be sent from our community to the organization," he finished.

In other news:

Residents will start seeing Western Illinois University students at their doors, working to take an inventory of lead service lines in the community. As the city gets an accurate inventory of the lead service lines, they will begin planning how to replace them - a process that will take years to complete. As the replacement project is unfunded, Lemke said costs currently would fall to residents, but they may receive funding in the future.

The project to send water from Moline to a portion of Silvis is set to be completed by August, Lemke said. Water rates will not change based on this program, and any past changed to water, sewer or garbage rates were not attributed to the agreement with Moline.

Reporter Thomas Geyer contributed to this article

