Youth YMCA, water park, proposed to replace Bettendorf's Life Fitness Center, Splash Landing

Three Bettendorf-owned recreation facilities would be replaced or turned into something new under a proposal Bettendorf aldermen heard Tuesday night.

Under the proposal, which city staff billed as a way to save taxpayers money on operating expenses and building "state of the art" amenities:

1. The Life Fitness Center would be sold to the YMCA of Iowa Mississippi Valley to be turned into a youth programming-focused fitness center with gymnastics and a child care center.

2. Splash Landing, the city-owned pool, would be replaced with an estimated $18 million seasonal pool complete with "fly slides," a splash deck, climbing wall, lap lanes, and lazy river.

3. A permanent ice rink would replace Frozen Landing, currently a temporary ice rink that city staff set up and tear down each winter. In the warmer months, the proposed ice rink would be covered with turf for programming or as extra space at the water park.

Bettendorf has for years explored options for a new outdoor pool, at one time considering a voter referendum to get it done. With the YMCA also looking for an outdoor pool and a new youth-focused programming building, Bettendorf Culture and Recreation Director Kim Kidwell said the city then would not need to increase taxes or send a referendum to voters to do it.

"This water park and ice rink wouldn't be able to happen without the partnership with the Y," Kidwell said. "And I would say it's not something we went out looking for. We were exploring building a new pool some place and then found out they were also exploring building a new outdoor pool someplace. We thought, OK, if you're gonna build one here, and we're gonna build one here, like, why don't we pool our resources and build a fabulous amenity?"

Residents can learn more or make their opinions known online at bettendorf.org/thelanding

The city is also holding two public open houses at the Waterfront Convention Center, Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street, Aug. 24 and 29 each from 5-7 p.m.

City council will vote in September on the proposal.

Life Fitness Center deal

Recreation Director Kim Kidwell said under the proposal, the city would sell the Life Fitness Center to the YMCA, which plans to operate it as a youth-focused facility.

That would include an early learning center for 100 children, gymnastics and ninja centers, summer recreation sports and camps, such as fall and winter basketball program and youth training facilities.

YMCA CEO and President Brad Martell said the YMCA consistently has hundreds of children on waiting lists for its child care programs. He said the YMCA has been looking for a location to open a child care and early schooling programming, but the cost of real estate in Bettendorf and slim margins on child care operations has made it difficult to find a location. Martell said the YMCA has two child care locations in Davenport, and just after-school care and camps in Bettendorf.

"With this center, we might have an opportunity to finally do that," Martell said.

Doing something with the Life Fitness Center has been a top priority for the Bettendorf city council as it faces operational losses and declining membership.

Life Fitness Center members have appeared at city council meetings many times in the last few months, including on Tuesday, to praise the Life Fitness Center's offerings and express concern that indoor pickleball and tennis would become more expensive or nonexistent in Bettendorf.

Kidwell said the YMCA agreed to continue indoor tennis services for at least 18 months and would waive the joiner fee to all Life Fitness Center members.

"If the YMCA takes over the fitness center and the 18 months is up, then it'll be a conversation between the tennis contractor and the Y as to whether they want to continue it or whether they want to end it," Kidwell said.

Kidwell said the city currently contracts with Dan Patrick, the Life Fitness Center's Director of Tennis, who teaches classes, private lessons, and does programming.

Several residents during public comment on Tuesday reiterated to aldermen that they enjoyed the Life Fitness Center's indoor tennis courts and expressed concern that there would be scarce indoor courts in the Quad-Cities if those at the Life Fitness Center ceased to exist.

"The Landing" proposed to replace Splash and Frozen Landings

The new water park and ice rink would be located similar to where they are now — at the corner of 23rd Street and Middle Road, an area that city staff proposed to be called "The Landing."

The city would own the water park, and the YMCA would staff and operate it, as well as take on any operating losses or profits for the next 20 years.

Recreation Director Kim Kidwell said the new water park could hold about 50% more people than the current Splash Landing. Currently the city-owned pool can hold about 700 people. The new pool's capacity would be between 1,200 and 1,500, she told aldermen.

The cost to build the water park, which is expected to be $18 million, would be split equally between the YMCA (33%), the city (33%), and yet-to-be-announced grants and donors (33%), city staff said.

The water park would be open daily for an admission fee, and YMCA members would be able to access the park as part of their membership dues.

Kidwell said the city would fund the new water park with its roughly $6 million in federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan dollars.

Community center deal falls through, leaving a back-up option

The Herbert D. Goettch Community Center, which was slated for demolition and redevelopment, would be a new home base for Bettendorf recreation staff.

Three developers submitted proposals last summer to replace the 1955-built community center, at the city's request. The city settled on one, Kidwell said, but the deal fell through after the developer withdrew.

As the city considered sending out another request for proposals, talks had begun about a Life Fitness Center sale and new water park, which left a potential role for the old community center.

Kidwell said recreation staff have been operating out of the Life Fitness Center, and would be moved to the community center. Most city-sponsored youth recreation programming happens outside and Kidwell said the small portion that is indoors would be relocated to the community center.

"We're really not losing any of our youth recreational programs," Kidwell said.

A permanent ice rink

Kidwell told council members setting up and tearing down Frozen Landing every year has put extra wear and tear on the ice rink, and is expensive and time consuming for staff to do each year.

The new rink would bury the chilling coils underground, Kidwell said. If approved, the new rink would be city owned and operated. Kidwell estimated the cost of building a new one to be $3 million, which the city would be responsible for.