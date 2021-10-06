YWCA Quad-Cities to receive $175,000 from federal grant

The YWCA Quad Cities will receive a $175,000 federal grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Basic Center Program.
The YWCA, 229 16th St., Rock Island, is a non-profit that serves women, children, and families in the Quad-Cities area through various programs, including education and childcare.
It has broken ground on a new facility at 1702-1704 5th Ave., Rock Island. The two-story, 48,900-square-foot facility will include a state-of-the-art child care center that will expand the organization's capacity from 130 youth to 350.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced the news Tuesday, saying she helped secure the grant through her role on the House Appropriations Committee.
"I was proud to help secure funding for the YWCA of the Quad Cities to bolster their efforts providing support to runaway and homeless youth," Bustos said in a release. "I’m hopeful these resources will go a long way in supporting the critical services they provide each and every day in our community."
Bustos said the award is intended to help create and strengthen community-based programs that meet the immediate needs of runaway and homeless youth under 18 years old.
The awards were granted through the Family and Youth Services Bureau within the Administration for Children and Families.
YWCA CEO Julie Larson could not be reached for comment.