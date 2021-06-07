'Zero tolerance': Davenport to issue citations for illegal home fireworks ahead of July 4

"The city of Davenport wants the residents to enjoy their Fourth of July, but we want them to do it safely and responsibly," Morris said. "And part of that responsibility is sticking to that discharge window during July 3rd and 4th."

Davenport police Major Jeff Bladel echoed those comments, urging residents to "understand the law" and to "be a good neighbor" by being mindful and respectful of those with pets and veterans and others who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic at the sound of explosions.

"There is an overwhelming majority that enjoys fireworks, but they want it within the regulations," Bladel said. "We have as a city a wonderful program down on the riverfront on July 3 we want everybody to come to -- the Red, White and Boom. Be a good neighbor. Be courteous, and understand not everybody wants to stay up all night listening to fireworks. We're going to be out there making sure ... everyone has a safe holiday."

Bladel added this year will feature "a bigger, cooperative effort" focused on enforcement and education.