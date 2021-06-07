'Zero tolerance': Davenport to issue citations for illegal home fireworks ahead of July 4

Davenport city leaders issued an early warning Monday to those planning to celebrate Independence Day with a bang: Follow the law or pay a steep price.
"We will be issuing citations for anyone using fireworks outside of (what is allowed under) the city ordinance," Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said.
A first offense could cost up to $400 including court costs. And there will be no leniency for those who shoot off fireworks illegally, Morris warned.
"We are going to have a zero-tolerance policy," he said.
Individuals will be ticketed automatically and are responsible for any damages caused by the use of fireworks, according to city officials.
Under the city’s ordinance, fireworks use is permitted July 3 and July 4 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Use of any consumer firework outside that narrow window is punishable by a simple misdemeanor that carries a $250 fine for a first offense, plus court courts. A second offense carries a $400 fine, plus court costs, and a third offense comes with a $625 fine and court costs.
It is also illegal to discharge fireworks on public property or in parks and streets.
Over the coming weeks, the Davenport police and fire departments will be conducting targeted enforcement throughout the city. Davenport city officials have also launched a social media campaign and mailed postcards to educate the public about the law, encouraging safe fireworks use and warning residents of potential fines.
"The city of Davenport wants the residents to enjoy their Fourth of July, but we want them to do it safely and responsibly," Morris said. "And part of that responsibility is sticking to that discharge window during July 3rd and 4th."
Davenport police Major Jeff Bladel echoed those comments, urging residents to "understand the law" and to "be a good neighbor" by being mindful and respectful of those with pets and veterans and others who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic at the sound of explosions.
"There is an overwhelming majority that enjoys fireworks, but they want it within the regulations," Bladel said. "We have as a city a wonderful program down on the riverfront on July 3 we want everybody to come to -- the Red, White and Boom. Be a good neighbor. Be courteous, and understand not everybody wants to stay up all night listening to fireworks. We're going to be out there making sure ... everyone has a safe holiday."
Bladel added this year will feature "a bigger, cooperative effort" focused on enforcement and education.
Davenport police responded to 1,294 fireworks-related calls of service in all of 2020, a more than 88% increase from 2019 and a 41% increase from 2018. Of those calls for service from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, more than 86% occurred in the months of June and July. Police responded to a total of 686 fireworks-related calls for service in Davenport in 2019 and 919 calls for service in 2018.
Davenport fire and EMS officials responded to four fireworks-related injuries and about a dozen fire-related calls last year around the Fourth of July, Morris said.
"It ranged anywhere from dumpster fires to actual structure fires," and injuries involving missing fingers and damaged hands, he said.
The Davenport Fire Department will utilize sworn officers within the department with the ability to make arrests and write citations.
"We're going to have quite a few more people that are dedicated to strictly just this enforcement," Morris said. "This will be extra responsibility and won't affect our (normal) response."
City officials say individuals should call 911 with a description of the offender and an address to report illegal usage of fireworks.