Grace Lynn Keller named Miss Iowa 2021

Grace Lynn Keller, 22, of Island Lake, Illinois, was crowned Miss Iowa 2021 Saturday night to wrap up the competition held this weekend at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.

Keller, Miss Eastern Iowa, is the daughter of Steve and Karen Keller. She attended the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. Her talent is contemporary dance. Her social impact is Read to Succeed: Promoting Literacy in Grades K-3.

First Runner-up is Emeleeta Paintsil, 22, of Burr Ridge, Illinois. Second Runner-up is Anna Zetterlund, 25, of Keokuk, Iowa. Third Runner-Up is Lydia Fisher, 18, of Wapello, Iowa. Fourth Runner-up is Bailey Hodson, 23, of Berwick, Iowa.

Keller will represent Iowa in the 100th Miss America Pageant in December at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Maggie Leach, 17, of Pella, Iowa, was named Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.

Leach, who is Miss Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Teen, is the daughter of Paula Leach and James Leach. She attends Pella High School. Her talent is musical theater vocal. Her social impact initiative is Light the Load for Families in Poverty.