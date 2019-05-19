Graduation day for Augie students May 19, 2019 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Augustana College graduate Ella McCorkle gives a cheer after spotting her family and a friend during the Augustana College graduation processional at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, in Moline. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Augustana graduate Maria Zarate puts her arm in the air after receiving her diploma. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Augustana College graduates sport their colorful regalia during the commencement ceremony at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, in Moline. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Karen Steinke shows the photos on her camera to her graduating daughter, Kari Steinke, and friend, Laura Beuseling, during the Augustana College Commencement. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Augustana College graduate Hannah Durbin wears a cap decorated with flowers during the Augustana College Commencement. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Rebecca Fernandez holds her graduation teddy bear before the start of the Augustana College Commencement. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended Print Ads Ad Vault QCT HOUSE - TODAYS DEAL - Ad from 2019-05-14 May 14, 2019 Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-05-19 20 hrs ago MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-05-18 May 18, 2019 Ad Vault QCT Business Achievement Account - Ad from 2019-05-19 20 hrs ago Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-05-19 20 hrs ago MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Ad Vault MJ HOUSE - REMAX DEADHEAD - Ad from 2019-05-18 May 18, 2019 Ad Vault ST MARKS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-05-18 May 18, 2019 St Mark Ev Lutheran Church Ofc 2363 W 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-5318 Website Ad Vault GREEN THUMBERS - Ad from 2019-05-16 May 16, 2019 The Green Thumbers 3030 Brady St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-323-0055 Website Ad Vault MINDFIRE COMMUNICATIONS / PUTNAM MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-05-19 20 hrs ago Putnam Museum 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, IA 52804 563-324-1933 Website Ad Vault QCT HOUSE - TODAYS DEAL - Ad from 2019-05-15 May 15, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Mary Jane's Design Do you need help picking out furniture for your home? Call Mary Jane's Design for a free, in-home consultation! 563-370-1522 McDowell Crane & Rigging Need a big crane for a big job? Call McDowell Crane and Rigging today. Country Financial - Mitch Dietrich Have you considered all the "What Ifs" in your life? Call Mitch Dietrich with Country Financial today! Learn to be prepared. 563-322-2393