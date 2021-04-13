Graduation requirements changed by pandemic

In a split vote Tuesday, Rock Island-Milan school board members agreed to amend district graduation requirements for the class of 2021 due to the pandemic.
Board members approved amending the district’s graduation standard, which requires students earn 24 credits, to align with the state of Illinois graduation requirement of 16 credits. Board members Marji Boeye and Terell Williams voted against the change and board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris was absent.
Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the district does not want to lower its standards, but it also does not want to cause hardship on students whose in-person and remote learning instruction has been heavily impacted by COVID-19. Ruggeberg said, due to the pandemic, many students have had to take jobs or shoulder other loads that have taken them away from keeping their primary focus on school.
Ruggeberg said an analysis of students in the district who were not on track to graduate showed many students were passing some of the district-level requirements but they were not passing the state requirements.
Ruggeberg said the district wants to provide as much support to students so that they can “check that box” that they got a diploma when moving on to careers or further schooling post-high school.
According to Ruggeberg, State Superintendent Carmen Ayala approved an executive order last year which addressed the statutory minimum state graduation requirements. Per this action, she said, local school boards were allowed to amend policies to reduce any local graduation requirements adopted in addition to the minimum requirements specified in the school code due to the suspension of in-person instruction or the state’s stay-at-home order.
Ruggeberg said the district continues to reach out to students in need through home visits and through offering proficiency exams.
Boeye said she appreciated the district’s efforts to help students, but she could not support this change.
“All juniors came in and took the SATs after a year full of remote learning, practically,” she said. “It is what it is and everybody has to kind of take responsibility.”
In other business, board members:
– Took no action following a closed session to discuss employee matters and collective bargaining issues.
– Approved an extension of a contract with Paul Forbes for continued implicit bias work for the remainder of the school year and the 2021-2022 school year. This contract is not to exceed $35,000 and Title funds and CARES Act funding will be used.
– Approved a three-year device insurance package for district Chromebooks. The $212,628 policy will cover accidental damage, mechanical breakdown and manufacturer defect. The contract is with Safeware, Dublin, Ohio. IT director Troy Bevins said there is a local vendor becoming authorized for the Safeware warranty, which will mean local pick up and drop off of devices and will mean funds will stay in the community.