Graduation requirements changed by pandemic

In a split vote Tuesday, Rock Island-Milan school board members agreed to amend district graduation requirements for the class of 2021 due to the pandemic.

Board members approved amending the district’s graduation standard, which requires students earn 24 credits, to align with the state of Illinois graduation requirement of 16 credits. Board members Marji Boeye and Terell Williams voted against the change and board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris was absent.

Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the district does not want to lower its standards, but it also does not want to cause hardship on students whose in-person and remote learning instruction has been heavily impacted by COVID-19. Ruggeberg said, due to the pandemic, many students have had to take jobs or shoulder other loads that have taken them away from keeping their primary focus on school.

Ruggeberg said an analysis of students in the district who were not on track to graduate showed many students were passing some of the district-level requirements but they were not passing the state requirements.

Ruggeberg said the district wants to provide as much support to students so that they can “check that box” that they got a diploma when moving on to careers or further schooling post-high school.