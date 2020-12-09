Graffiti is an ongoing problem on Sylvan Island

"But now in 2020, some issues have come to the surface," he said. "There are other issues; the main one is graffiti. Some of it is really offensive, which seemed to increase significantly this summer. It overwhelmed the ability of your public works and park staff to be able to control it when so many other demands were on their shoulders."

Moline and Wine showed council members a slideshow of photos taken of recent vandalism.

"Since so many people go there, we didn't want this kind of stuff there to be seen by families," Moline said. "Now if you were to go there tomorrow — unless somebody did some bad stuff in the past couple days — that stuff is all covered, so that's good. We hope it can stay that way.

"But there are other places with lots of graffiti. You've got gang symbols and other words you don't want anybody to be seeing. It's an ongoing issue."