Grain bin incident at Erie ends well

ERIE — A grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon at Weber Beef in rural Erie had a happy ending when two men were successfully removed.
Erie Fire Chief Douglas Rutledge said at 2:23 p.m. his department got the call that possibly three or four men were trapped in a grain bin..
On arrival, the firefighters found two men trapped — one to his waist and the other to his chest. They put a tube around them and augured grain out, trying to relieve pressure. He said some of the rescuers stood in place for two hours shoveling grain.
Rutledge said they called in technical rescue teams (TRT) and had other tasks involved with the men to do while they were waiting. In all, nine departments responded: Erie fire and rescue, Prophetstown fire, Silvis fire, Geneseo fire and rescue, Henry County Office of Emergency Management, Genesis ambulance, MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) 39 TRT, Colona fire, Kewanee fire and MABAS 43 out of Rock Island city.
"They came pretty timely," Rutledge said, referring to the specialized TRT teams trained in grain bin rescues and other disasters. "They did a good job."
Rutledge speculated that the men might have been trying to get caked corn off the sides of the bin in preparation for moving it. He said there was caked corn on the sides of the bin that could have been treacherous had it fallen.
Rescuers got the first man who had been trapped to his waist out at 4:17 p.m. He was able to climb the ladder and get out, and they had a man behind him in case he would have fallen.
The second man, trapped to his chest, was extracted at 4:52 p.m. Workers had cut three holes in the side of the grain bin to relieve the corn, and the man came out through one of them. Rutledge said they took out as much corn as they dared to for fear of collapsing the bin.
He said one walked out of the bin and the other was caked head to toe in dust.
One was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be checked out.
Rutledge said he believed the men worked for Weber Beef, but he couldn't release any names.
"We really don't know who they were. We were just happy to get them out," he said.
"Everybody was pretty happy," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.