Grain bin incident at Erie ends well

Rescuers got the first man who had been trapped to his waist out at 4:17 p.m. He was able to climb the ladder and get out, and they had a man behind him in case he would have fallen.

The second man, trapped to his chest, was extracted at 4:52 p.m. Workers had cut three holes in the side of the grain bin to relieve the corn, and the man came out through one of them. Rutledge said they took out as much corn as they dared to for fear of collapsing the bin.

He said one walked out of the bin and the other was caked head to toe in dust.

One was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be checked out.

Rutledge said he believed the men worked for Weber Beef, but he couldn't release any names.

"We really don't know who they were. We were just happy to get them out," he said.

"Everybody was pretty happy," he said.

