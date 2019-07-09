ROCK ISLAND – The popular hip-hop artist Nelly will perform at Daiquiri Factory, 1809 2nd Ave., Rock Island, on Saturday, Sept. 28, with gates opening at 7 p.m.
The pre-sale code “Nelly” can be used to buy tickets Thursday, July 11 starting at 9 a.m., with limited quantities of VIP and early-entrance tickets available only, before all tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. VIP are $75 each; early entrance (6:30 p.m.) $55, and general admission is $40, available at ticketweb.com, at Daiquiri Factory, Co-Op Records of Moline, and Dunn Brothers Coffee.
A 44-year-old native of Austin, Tex. (born Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr.), Nelly's debut studio album, “Country Grammar,” came out in 2000, featuring appearances by St. Lunatics, Lil Wayne and Cedric the Entertainer. The record went platinum nine times over in the U.S. and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at No. 1 on the album chart, according to his bio.
Nelly released “Nellyville,” his second solo record, in 2002. The album hit the Billboard album charts at No. 1 and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2003 Grammy Awards. It went platinum six times over, and its first single, "Hot in Here," was a No. 1 and took the 2003 Grammy for best male rap solo performance.
For more information, visit nelly.net.