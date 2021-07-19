Grand Parade continues partnership with River Bend Foodbank

The St. Patrick Society and River Bend Foodbank will continue their partnership for Grand Parade XXXV.2.

River Bend staff and volunteers will be conducting a donation drive preceding the parade, and along the parade route in downtown Rock island and Davenport.

The drive has raised thousands of dollars donated by attendees.

The St. Patrick Society is accepting applications thru July 31 for parade particpants. Parade applications are available at spsparade@me.com. Accepted units will receive staging area assignments of their position via email by August 15.

The nation’s only bistate St. Patrick’s Grand Parade will start promptly August 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Talbot/Centennial Bridge to W. Third Street and proceed east through downtown Davenport along a route ending at E. Third and Perry streets.