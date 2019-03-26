The St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A. has announced the trophy winners in Grand Parade XXXIV, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
They are:
- Best commercial entry: Blaze Restoration.
- Best Irish float: Duax Family & Friends.
- Best Irish heritage entry: Ryan Clan (Illinois).
- Best military entry: USMC Color Guard.
- Best Irish family walking unit: Doonan Clan.
- Best youth entry: Davenport Central Junior Army ROTC.
- Best newcomer: Canadian Pacific Railroad.
Before the parade, River Bend Foodbank collected over $2,700 dollars from spectators along the parade route. That will provide 13,000 meals in the fight against hunger in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.