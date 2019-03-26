Try 3 months for $3
031719-qct-qca-stpats-025

Scenes from the 34th annual St. Patrick Society Grand Parade, Saturday, March 16, 2019, through Rock Island and Davenport.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

The St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A. has announced the trophy winners in Grand Parade XXXIV, the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

They are:

  • Best commercial entry: Blaze Restoration.
  • Best Irish float:  Duax Family & Friends.
  • Best Irish heritage entry: Ryan Clan (Illinois).
  • Best military entry: USMC Color Guard.
  • Best Irish family walking unit: Doonan Clan.
  • Best youth entry: Davenport Central Junior Army ROTC.
  • Best newcomer: Canadian Pacific Railroad.

Before the parade, River Bend Foodbank collected over $2,700 dollars from spectators along the parade route. That will provide 13,000 meals in the fight against hunger in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

