Grand Parade XXXV will be March 14

Grand Parade XXXV, the nation's only bi-state St. Patrick's parade, will be Saturday, March 14, the St. Patrick Society has announced.

The event will begin with a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2204 4th Ave. Rock Island. The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, Rock Island.

The parade will travel through downtown Rock Island, across the Mississippi River via the Centennial Bridge to West 3rd Street. It will then proceed east through downtown Davenport to the RiverCenter at East 3rd and Perry streets, where a post-parade party will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Parade organizers are seeking entries, including family walking units, decorated floats and others who love their Irish heritage. For information on how to join the parade, email grandparadequadcities@yahoo.com.

The St. Patrick Society and River Bend Foodbank are teaming up once again to fight hunger in the Quad-Cities. River Bend volunteers will march ahead of the Grand Parade collecting monetary donations with the goal of closing the meal gap in the Quad-Cities by 2025. A $1 donation will provide five meals and 96% of everything donated goes directly into food bank programs.