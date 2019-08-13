Grandview, Iowa, firefighter Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, Iowa, has been identified as the cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Monday on U. S. Highway 61 south of Muscatine near the intersection with 41st Street South in Muscatine.
Estabrook was airlifted from the scene by helicopter to a hospital in Peoria, Illinois.
The vehicle that struck Estabrook did not stop.
The Iowa State Patrol is the primary investigating agency but is being assisted by Muscatine Police Department.
Both agencies ask anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle that did not stop at the scene to contact Lt. Anthony Kies, Muscatine Police Department, 563-263-9922, extension 608. Individuals also may private- message the police department through its Facebook page.