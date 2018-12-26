Quad City Arts is accepting applications through Jan. 31, 2019, for Arts Dollars grants from individual artists, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations partnering with artists for the 2019 cycle.
Since 1990, Quad City Arts has awarded more than $1 million in grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools. This year, Quad City Arts will grant $90,000 to local artists and organizations.
The application process is competitive; applicants are encouraged to apply before the deadline. Quad City Arts staff can help with the application process.
The 2019 cycle features the return of Capacity-Building Grants, which were initially offered in 2018. These grants are designed to assist nonprofits with the growth of their operating capacity and overall impact without the need to create a specific project or program.
• Project Grants support arts projects or programming that primarily emphasize community engagement. Individual artists may apply for up to $1,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.
• Education Grants support projects or programming that primarily provide opportunities in arts education for K-12 students. Individual artists may apply for up to $1,500. Non-profit organizations and schools may apply for up to $5,000.
• Capacity-Building Grants fund activities that increase an organization’s overall capacity, organizational strength, and long-term community impact. Non-profit organizations may apply for up to $5,000.
Recipients will be notified by March 1, 2019. Guidelines, category descriptions and applications are available online at quadcityarts.com/arts-dollars.
Funding for the 2019 Arts Dollars cycle is provided by the John Deere Foundation, the HubbellWaterman Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council Agency (a state agency) and the Isabel Bloom Art Education Fund. All Quad City Arts programs are funded in part by Festival of Trees, individual donations and an operating grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
For more details and application assistance, contact Community Arts Director
Tyson Danner at tdanner@quadcityarts.com or 309-793-1213 ext. 102.