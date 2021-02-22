Grant boosts Wi-Fi goal for UTHS, feeder schools

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The ultimate goal is to eliminate the digital divide," he said.

As for the Glassmans, Sharon was a quiet, thoughtful person who worked at the East Moline International Harvester Plant and her husband, Kenneth, was a welder at Johnson Sheet Metal, according to the news release from the foundation.

People remember Sharon for her cheerful, kind-hearted sensibility and Kenneth for his iron-clad work ethic that filled him with a sense of duty and purpose, according to the release.

Before they died — Kenneth in 2011 and Sharon in 2013 — the couple wanted to ensure their legacy would benefit the Quad-Cities community for generations to come, so they established a fund at the community foundation.

“We knew right away that this project would be something the Glassmans would want to support,” Jim Tiedje, one of the Glassman Fund’s advisors and a former trust officer at Quad-City Bank & Trust, said in the news release. “I could see right away how funding this project would be crucial to promoting virtual learning opportunities for students who need them most.”

The completion of the project’s first phase will mark a significant milestone along the journey to ensure quality internet access for all students for years to come, the release states.