Grant money to improve road, prepare for home lots at Colona

WHAT'S NEW : Mayor Rich Holman told aldermen Monday that Rebuild Illinois funds will be used to build out Chestnut Drive in Greenwood Addition to connect with Poppy Garden Road. Holman said the Illinois Department of Transportation believes it will be a "great build-out for Colona and for that subdivision." Holman also noted the developer apparently has all engineering work done. He said there will be another 29 lots, which could be "pretty exciting for the city" if the prospective 10,000 new jobs do come to East Moline. "That subdivision and Stonebridge," he said. There are 30 to 40 buildable lots at Stonebridge and the potential for 100 when the infrastructure is built.

WHAT'S NEXT: City crews have made progress clearing trees and brush growing along the sides of the Hennepin Canal on Rt. 84, according to public works director Mike Stephens. Alderman Debara Shady-Dahl asked about algae in the canal, noting she had been working with Stephens' predecessor, Chris Lenth, on it. "My point is nothing looks different," she said. Stephens said the property belongs to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Colona just leases the land. Holman said he's spoken to the D.N.R. representative and expressed his displeasure at the canal itself -- "the way it looks and the deterioration of the locks" -- and he was told the state doesn't have a lot of funds and there's nothing in the pipeline for any improvements. Holman said he told the individual he would like to show him the property the next time he's in town.