The 275 juniors at West High School joined other students Wednesday throughout the district to take ACT exams.
The students took the standardized college entrance test at no cost, thanks to a grant. Students at Central, North and Mid City took the exam at their respective schools, but West students were at the Iowa Building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.
About 175 tables, each with two students, filled the room. The test, an acronym for American College Test, normally costs $50.50,and covers English, math, reading and science reasoning. It's used to determine a high-school student's preparation for college-level work.
Erin Soedt, head counselor and exam coordinator at West, said the school didn't have enough room for all the students taking the test and for a regular school day for 9th, 10th and 12th graders.
The Gear Up grant support paid for the exams, hall rental and pizza that Hy-Vee delivered at 1:15 p.m.
“It was a special day for our students,” she said. “I think most of them understand the value of taking the ACT.”
Students prepared as 10th graders through Gear Up-provided ACT preparation books and a practice session, she said. Other opportunities to take it were offered throughout the year.
“I’m very proud of our junior class today. And I think they’re proud of themselves – they gave themselves a round of applause at the end.”
Students will receive their scores in three to eight weeks.