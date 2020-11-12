 Skip to main content
Grant will fund ambassadors for downtown Davenport
Grant will fund ambassadors for downtown Davenport

A program in which ambassadors would be hired to roam downtown Davenport looking for people to help — visitors wanting Chinese food, for example — is one of 65 projects being funded in the latest round of grants from the Regional Development Authority, or RDA.

The nonprofit authority that holds the gaming license for Rhythm City Casino awarded a total of $1,272,982 to help area nonprofit, civic, and governmental organizations to do everything from mentor young boys and rehab housing to create a sustainable watershed and replace the HVAC system at the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island, according to a news release.

A new group called Clock Inc. received $4,000 to provide support and counseling for the LBGTQ community.

River Action Inc. received $50,000 for another phase of it First Bridge project, in which a pedestrian bridge would be built over East River Drive/U.S. 67 to safely link the downtown with the riverfront.

The Riverbend Food Bank received $50,000 to increase its cold storage capacity to serve more people during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to further its goal of actually eliminating hunger once the pandemic is over.

The ambassador program envisioned for Davenport is a one-year pilot project of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, aimed at making the downtown a more friendly, welcoming place, Kyle Carter, executive director of the partnership, said.

Working in coordination with Davenport police, Visit Quad-Cities and Humility Homes & Services, the ambassador program would put "another set of eyes" on city streets to help keep them clean and tidy, discourage petty crime and engage with the public, answering questions or just talking about what Davenport has to offer, Carter said. 

Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the RDA, said he expects the program to "create good experiences" for people visiting the downtown. The RDA awarded $50,000 for the program.

Similar programs already operate in cities such as Kansas City, Atlanta and Baltimore, and Carter said he thinks Davenport is sufficiently large to benefit as well, especially as it seeks to recover from downturns caused by river flooding and COVID-19 and continue its revitalization.

The partnership is seeking another $45,000 from the Bechtel Trusts that it should hear about in December, but even if that grant doesn't come through, the partnership has enough money with the RDA grant and its own funds to begin a program in April, Carter said.

One or two people would walk the streets Monday through Saturday wearing brightly colored clothing to distinguish themselves as ambassadors, available through 6-7 p.m. on weekdays and to 8-9 p.m. on weekends.

The goal is "to up our hospitality game," Carter said.

Meanwhile, 10 of the RDA grants were to help specifically with COVID-19-related concerns.

Junior Theatre Inc. is getting $2,642 for a virtual play festival, Junior Achievement of the Heartland is getting $10,100 to expand program delivery options and Argrow's House of Healing and Hope is getting $10,000 for pandemic recovery.

Also, USO of Illinois is getting $10,000 to help with COVID-19 efforts in Rock Island, Our Lady of the River Catholic Church is getting $5,000 for the Tim Tebow Night to Shine virtual prom, and the Iowa College Access Network is getting $5,000 for educator and student support during and after the pandemic.

And, the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America is receiving $5,000 as a COVID impact grant, the Humane Society of Scott County is getting $5,000 for zero-cost boarding fees related to the virus, the Quad-Cities Community Broadcasting Group, radio station WGVV, 92.5, is getting $25,000 for a COVID-19 media mitigation project and VTG Associates, is getting $5,000 for general operating support for virtual technology.

All told, the RDA awarded almost half of its total funding — $628,837, or 49%,  to support human service efforts.

Of the remainder, $267,600, or 21%, went to economic development efforts and $376,545, or 30%, went to proposals for arts, culture and education.

Kyle Carter

Kyle Carter

Complete list of RDA grants for fall

Quad-City Arts, 2020-2021 Visiting Artist Series, $19,500

One Eighty, One Eighty Career Training Center, $17,500

Quad-City Botanical Center, core operating support, education, $15,000

Tapestry Farms, using urban farming to invest in the lives of refugees, $15,000

PBC Inc., Camp Excel Leadership Academy, $15,000

LivWell Cares, compassionate advocacy and resources for every senior, $15,000

Augustana College, sustainable urban wetlands project, $13,300

Junior Achievement of the Heartland, expand JA program delivery options due to COVID-19 pandemic, $10,100

Testimonies of Hope Inc./Agrow's House of Healing and Hope, pandemic recovery, $10,000

USO of Illinois, USO Rock Island COVID-19 efforts, general operating support, $10,000

Davenport Sister Cities, Christkindlmarket, Quad-Cities, 2020, $8,000

Partners of Scott County Watersheds, critical equipment needs for education, $7,690

Hilltop Campus Village Corp., street lighting for safety and security on Main Street, $7,500

Freight House Farmers Market, food insecurity initiative, SNAP/EBT, $7,500

Hand in Hand, creative curriculum implementation, $6,638

Family Museum, plush toy and prop replacement, $5,900

Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, Quad-Cities Tim Tebow Night to Shine virtual prom, $5,000

VTG Associates, general operating support for virtual technology group, $5,000

Living Proof Exhibit, healing power of the arts to Quad-Citians touched by cancer, $5,000

LeadHer, match support and mentor recruitment, $5,000

Midwest Writing Center, youth education, job skills and community development through writing, $5,000

Iowa College Access Network, educator and student support during and post COVID-19, $5,000

Quad-Cities Jazz Festival LTD, Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop and Matinee Series, $5,000

Children's Therapy Center of the Q-C NFP, operations support for Davenport pediatric rehabilitation clinic, $5,000

Mississippi Valley Blues Society, improving organizational capacity of the society, $5,000

Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, COVID-19 impact grant, $5,000

Humane Society of Scott County, COVID-19 zero cost boarding fees, $5,000

Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, replace HVAC at the Colonel Davenport House, $4,000

Clock Inc., $4,000

Quad-Cities Running Club, Run with Us, $3,750

River Bend Foodbank, cold storage expansion, $50,000

Quad-Cities Chamber Foundation-Iowa, ambassador pilot program, $50,000

Scott County Housing Council, rehab of single-multi-family housing for low-income people, $50,000

River Action, Inc., historic First Bridge north pier project (phase 2), $50,000

Friends of the Quad-Cities, Visit Quad-Cities (VQC), economic recovery through tourism, $50,000

Humility Homes & Services Inc., downtown Davenport street outreach, Bridge to Pay for Success, $45,000

Friendly House, new passenger buses, $40,000

Putnam Museum, partnering for access and representation, $38,500

QCON-Alternatives, QCON-Hub, $35,000

Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency special events committee, David E. Lane Coats for Kids, $30,912

QCON-Alternatives, QCON-SEAP, $30,000

Figge Art Museum, scheduled exhibition and program support, $26,262

City of Riverdale, air compressor, $26,000

Salvation Army Family Services, emergency shelter assistance, $25,000

Scott County Housing Council, support for winter emergency shelter plan, year, two, $25,000

NAMI Greater Mississippi River Valley, re-establishing NAMI's front door, $25,000

Western Illinois University Foundation for WQPT-QC PBS, fundraising support through membership challenge grant, $25,000

QC Community Broadcasting Group, Inc., COVID-19 media mitigation project, $25,000

Dress For Success Quad-Cities, helping Q-C women find a job, the Dress for Success Career Center, $25,000

Safer Foundation, youth empowerment program, $25,000

Fresh Films, learning, mentoring workforce development for teens, $25,000

Handicapped Development Center, increasing work opportunities, $25,000

River Music Experience, platform to rebuild the music scene, $23,000

Bethany for Children and Families, leveraging federally matched funding, $21,232

Trinity Health Foundation, breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for Scott County, $20,360

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mississippi River Valley, Keep Kids Connected, $20,000

Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, iJAG, guiding students to success in school, work and life, $20,000

Twin Torch Foundation Inc., boys to men youth development and mentoring program, $20,000

Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, leadership and life skills building program for underserved girls, $20,000

Ballet Quad-Cities, keeping the Q-C dancing, operating support, $20,000

Child Abuse Council, security support, $2,645

Junior Theater Inc., virtual student new play festival, launching season 69, $2,642

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, urban campus, No. 9 of 10 cycle payments, $50,000

Center for Active Seniors Inc., No. 3 of 3 cycle payments, $50,000

United Way of the Quad-Cities, No. 3 of 3 cycle payments, $6,051

