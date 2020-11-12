Grant will fund ambassadors for downtown Davenport

The Riverbend Food Bank received $50,000 to increase its cold storage capacity to serve more people during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to further its goal of actually eliminating hunger once the pandemic is over.

The ambassador program envisioned for Davenport is a one-year pilot project of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, aimed at making the downtown a more friendly, welcoming place, Kyle Carter, executive director of the partnership, said.

Working in coordination with Davenport police, Visit Quad-Cities and Humility Homes & Services, the ambassador program would put "another set of eyes" on city streets to help keep them clean and tidy, discourage petty crime and engage with the public, answering questions or just talking about what Davenport has to offer, Carter said.

Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the RDA, said he expects the program to "create good experiences" for people visiting the downtown. The RDA awarded $50,000 for the program.

Similar programs already operate in cities such as Kansas City, Atlanta and Baltimore, and Carter said he thinks Davenport is sufficiently large to benefit as well, especially as it seeks to recover from downturns caused by river flooding and COVID-19 and continue its revitalization.