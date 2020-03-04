Grant Wood talk Sunday explores 'secrets' of Iowa's most famous artist

Presenting Wood’s abortive autobiography "Return from Bohemia" for the first time, Taylor integrates the artist’s own recollections into interpretations of his art. “As Wood dressed in overalls and boasted about his beloved Midwest, he consciously engaged in regionalist strategies, performing a farmer masquerade of sorts,” the release said.

“In doing so, he also posed as conventionally masculine, hiding his homosexuality from his rural community. Thus, he came to experience himself as a double man. This book conveys the very real threats under which Wood lived and pays tribute to his resourceful responses, which were often duplicitous and have baffled art historians who typically take them at face value.”

R. Tripp Evans, of Massachusetts’ Wheaton College, author of “Grant Wood: A Life,” has written: “‘Grant Wood’s Secrets’ has the makings of a landmark study. Beyond its far-reaching contributions to Wood scholarship, it also represents a signal achievement in queer studies and studies of masculinity. Wood experts will find a great deal that is new here, and those less familiar with his work will discover an artist whose life and career illuminate the story of American painting in exciting new ways."