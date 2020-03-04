Grant Wood talk Sunday explores 'secrets' of Iowa's most famous artist

Art scholars say that it was pretty much an open secret that Iowa’s most famous artist, Grant Wood (1891-1942), was gay.
Davenport’s Figge Art Museum will welcome one of those scholars, Sue Taylor, author of the new book “Grant Wood’s Secrets," for a talk at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the museum’s second-floor John Deere Auditorium, 225 W. 2nd St.
Taylor, professor emerita of art history at Portland State University, kicks off her Iowa tour with a talk that will reveal secrets about Wood's personal life and the impact it had on his art.
“Understanding aspects of Wood’s inner life and familial relationships will give audiences deeper insights and appreciation for Wood’s work,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said. “The museum is excited to have Sue Taylor share her extraordinary knowledge of Wood with the people of the Quad-Cities.”
Incorporating archival research and close readings of Wood’s iconic as well as lesser-known works, Taylor’s book (University of Virginia Press) “reveals how his sometimes anguished psychology was shaped by his close relationship with his mother and how he channeled his lifelong oedipal guilt into his art,” according to the Figge.
Presenting Wood’s abortive autobiography "Return from Bohemia" for the first time, Taylor integrates the artist’s own recollections into interpretations of his art. “As Wood dressed in overalls and boasted about his beloved Midwest, he consciously engaged in regionalist strategies, performing a farmer masquerade of sorts,” the release said.
“In doing so, he also posed as conventionally masculine, hiding his homosexuality from his rural community. Thus, he came to experience himself as a double man. This book conveys the very real threats under which Wood lived and pays tribute to his resourceful responses, which were often duplicitous and have baffled art historians who typically take them at face value.”
R. Tripp Evans, of Massachusetts’ Wheaton College, author of “Grant Wood: A Life,” has written: “‘Grant Wood’s Secrets’ has the makings of a landmark study. Beyond its far-reaching contributions to Wood scholarship, it also represents a signal achievement in queer studies and studies of masculinity. Wood experts will find a great deal that is new here, and those less familiar with his work will discover an artist whose life and career illuminate the story of American painting in exciting new ways."
Evans spoke at the Figge in November 2010 about his book.
Wood was born in rural Iowa and best known for his work depicting the rural Midwest. In 1930, he exhibited his most famous painting, “American Gothic.” Among the most iconic and recognizable images in American art, it helped propel Wood to fame and launch the Regionalist movement, of which Wood became the spokesperson, according to the Figge (which owns more than 240 pieces of Wood art, artifacts and memorabilia donated by his sister, Nan Wood Graham).
Wood died a day before his 51st birthday from pancreatic cancer. He co-founded the Stone City Art Colony (northeast of Cedar Rapids) in 1932.
Sue Taylor – who earned her M.A. and Ph.D. at the University of Chicago – is a prolific writer on modern and contemporary art, and is a longtime corresponding editor for Art in America, according to her bio.
Taylor will sign copies of the book (available for $39.95) in the museum store beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday. Her talk is free for Figge members and $10 for non-members (includes museum admission), but registration is required and space is limited. To secure your spot, visit figgeartmuseum.org.