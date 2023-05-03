Creative arts organizations in Mercer County are invited to apply for grants from the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation, a private foundation administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Creative arts entities will submit one collaborative application, containing a number of projects that provide benefit all over the county to the trustees of the foundation. At least five entities in or serving Mercer County must participate in the application, and the total amount granted will grow with the number of applicants, with up to $100,000 available if nine or more entities participate.

The application process will be led by Mercer County Better Together (MCBT) between now and the July 14, 2023, deadline.

With a goal of supporting opportunities for Mercer County residents to engage with the creative arts, the grant program grows out of the Looser-Flake Foundation's mission of advancing economic development and furthering cultural and educational opportunities in the area.

The Looser-Flake Foundation was established by the estates of Dorothy Looser-Flake and Roberta Looser, sisters who were born and raised on a family farm near New Boston.

The grants can support a wide range of projects, including those that expand arts programming or access to programming as well as those that build the capacity of arts organizations or events. Potential examples include putting on community performances, adding teachers to arts education programs, arranging field trips to museums or performances, purchasing audio-visual equipment or developing a website for an arts organization.

Interested organizations are encouraged to attend one of three in-person information sessions hosted by MCBT and the Community Foundation this week:

6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at New Boston Community Center, 502 Main St.

3-4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Edwards River Public Library, 412 E. Main St., Aledo

6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Sherrard Public Library, 501 3rd St.

Details about how to apply for the grant are now available at https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/looser-flake-foundation-creative-arts-grants. A recorded session about the grant program will be available on the website by Saturday, May 6.

