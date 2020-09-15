Grants available to Milan nonprofits

Nonprofits in Milan can apply for grants up to $10,000 from the Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation.
The money is intended to support the nonprofits' work in youth development, community development, cultural activities, and relieving the suffering of underprivileged people, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, which administers the grants.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. Applications are accepted at qccommunityfoundation.org/grants.
“Through the provision in their estate they made to establish this foundation and place it in the care of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Grant and Virginia Brissman have left a lasting legacy that has made an incredible impact on the community they loved so dearly,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “For nearly 15 years now, their foundation has been awarded more than $750,000 to nonprofits that support causes and issues they were passionate about. The support they will once again offer during the current COVID-19 pandemic is more important than ever before.”
Grant Brissman was a pioneer Milan business owner, starting Brissman’s Auto Supply in 1948 and operating until his retirement in 1978. He was also a founding director, board member and shareholder of Blackhawk State Bank in Milan.
Virginia Brissman worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 40 years before retiring in 1977. They had been married for 60 years when Grant died at age 88 in 2004. Virginia died at the age of 94.
For more information, contact Thompson at 563-326-2840.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.