Grants available to Milan nonprofits

“Through the provision in their estate they made to establish this foundation and place it in the care of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Grant and Virginia Brissman have left a lasting legacy that has made an incredible impact on the community they loved so dearly,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “For nearly 15 years now, their foundation has been awarded more than $750,000 to nonprofits that support causes and issues they were passionate about. The support they will once again offer during the current COVID-19 pandemic is more important than ever before.”