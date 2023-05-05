United Way Quad Cities is seeking proposals for grants for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $137,266 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The grants are federally funded and administered by United Way Quad Cities. They are available to nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and government organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.

FEMA is providing allocations of $65,912 for Rock Island County and $71,354 for Scott County. Applications are available at www.unitedwayqc.org/emergency-food-and-shelter and must be submitted by noon on May 19 via email to Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

Decisions for the grant awards are completed by a local decision-making board that includes representatives from these organizations: American Red Cross, CASI, Center for Youth & Family Solutions, Community Health Care, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services, and United Way Quad Cities.

Local organizations chosen to receive funds are required to:

1. Be a nonprofit organization or unit of government

2. Have an accounting system

3. Practice nondiscrimination

4. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

5. If they are a nonprofit organization, they must have a volunteer board

No hard copies will be accepted. Grant recipients are scheduled to be announced by the end of May.

Red Cross efforts continue

American Red Cross volunteers will be distributing emergency supplies at two locations this weekend. The supplies are available for all area residents affected by Mississippi River flooding. Items such as mops, gloves, buckets, trash bags and additional supplies will be provided.

Saturday, May 6

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buffalo City Hall, 329 Dodge St in Buffalo.

Sunday, May 7

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Fire Station, 24495 Valley Dr. in Bettendorf.

Volunteers are needed to help with feeding and shelter needs of area residents. Contact Connie Dudgeon with the Red Cross at connie.dudgeon@redcross.org or visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up as a Red Cross volunteer.

If you have questions or need other Red Cross assistance, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).