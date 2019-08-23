Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group, has received $1,200 to build a structure in Robin Creek near Davenport's Marquette Dog Park to filter the water, thereby reducing bacteria and improving its quality.
The structure is called an in-stream, bio-remediation filter, made of recycled plastic and populated with plants that eat the nutrients and bacteria that are degrading the stream, Cassie Druhl, coordinator for the partners group, explained.
The group will conduct before-and-after testing to assess whether the filter is doing its job and whether water quality actually is improving. The city of Davenport also is contributing to the project, she said.
The grant was one of five totaling $10,900 awarded this summer by Iowa American Water through its annual environmental grant program. The goal is to improve, restore or protect watersheds.
Another grant was $2,000 to the nonprofit Keep Scott County Beautiful to restock cleanup supplies for its XStream Clean-up 15-year anniversary project, specifically litter tongs. These are the tools used by volunteers to pick up litter on the ground.
Other projects receiving grants are aimed at increasing clean water awareness, providing water filtering and education and helping communities lower flood insurance premiums:
• Water awareness: An engineering capstone class at Davenport West High School received $2,500 for its water education project that seeks to engage and educate the Quad-City community on the privilege of having access to water. Students want people to become clean water advocates for communities around the world.
• Water filtering/education: The Scott County Conservation Board received $1,700 for an education demonstration bio-swale project at West Lake Park. The bio-swale — a depression in the ground filled with deep-rooted plants — will be located in the area of the West Lake Park beach and boat rental area where it will capture water and direct it into the ground where it can be filtered, rather than flowing directly into the lake.
Its location is a spot where hundreds of thousands of people will see it, and signage will explain how it works.
The four lakes at the park are currently undergoing a large restoration.
• Help with flood insurance: River Action Inc. received $3,500 it will make available to communities in the Flood Resiliency Alliance to apply for enrollment in the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System.
Acceptance into this program can lower premiums, but the application process requires a lot of documentation, Carol Downey, program manager for River Action Inc., explained. The grant money could help with that, she said.
About 75 communities comprise the alliance footprint, but only three — Moline, Davenport and Rock Island County — are enrolled, she said.
Since Iowa American began its environmental grant program more than a decade ago, almost $87,000 has been awarded to projects that improve, restore or protect area watersheds.