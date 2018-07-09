Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Monday that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees to come before the Senate."
“His credentials are well known, and he’s served with distinction as a judge on the esteemed D.C. Circuit for more than a decade. He is a superb mainstream candidate worthy of the Senate’s consideration,” Grassley said.
“As we have always done when reviewing nominees for lifetime-appointed judgeships, the Senate Judiciary Committee will conduct a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the nominee’s background and qualifications followed by hearings where we’ll hear directly from the nominee as we fulfill our advice and consent responsibility.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also backed the nomination of Kavanaugh to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
"Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a highly-qualified, well-respected justice committed to the rule of law. He deserves a respectful and timely confirmation and I stand ready to offer advice and consent to Judge Kavanaugh as he moves through the confirmation process," Ernst said.