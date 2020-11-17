Grassley exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine; He’ll miss Senate votes for the first time in 27 years

DES MOINES — Add U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s 27-year streak of not missing a Senate vote to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grassley, 87, president pro tempore of the U.S. Senate and third in line for the presidency under the order of succession, announced Tuesday that he had voluntarily placed himself in quarantine while awaiting test results following an exposure to the virus.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus,” Grassley said in a statement that did not provide details on how that occurred. “I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley, a Republican who was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and currently is serving his seventh, six-year term, indicated he planned to continue working virtually from home. Staff members noted that he can participate in nearly all Senate business aside from voting under the chamber’s rules.