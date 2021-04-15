Grassley: Iowa not equipped for 'babysitting' migrant children; defends Reynolds

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, says Iowa doesn't have the resources for "babysitting" migrant children.

Grassley on Wednesday, who visited the U.S.-Mexico border two weeks ago, was asked about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' rejection of a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them "is the president’s problem."

Reynolds told WHO radio that her priority is the health and safety of Iowans and that the state doesn’t have facilities to house migrant children for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Grassley, on a conference call with reporters, defended Reynolds' decision, noting the state already struggles to place Iowa children into foster homes.

"She knows what the capacity of the state of Iowa to handle," Grassley said of Reynolds. "Iowa has an estimated 1,000 kids awaiting adoption without taking on migrant children. ... So I think Gov. Reynolds is putting the people of Iowa first."

Grassley called the influx of migrants into the United States a humanitarian, public health, national security and law enforcement crisis, and that the "Biden administration needs to secure the border as soon as possible."