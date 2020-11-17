Grassley says he has been exposed to COVID-19, will quarantine

Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley issued the following statement Tuesday morning regarding his exposure to COVID-19:
“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”
Grassley will continue his business virtually at home, the news release said.
