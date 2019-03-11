Try 3 months for $3
Charles Grassley

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa

 PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley will hold town meetings in Clinton County on March 20 and Cedar County on March 21 as a part of his annual 99 county meetings.

“Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments from Iowans.”

Here are the meeting details.

Clinton County Town Meeting

Wednesday, March 20

9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

DeWitt Community Center

512 10th St., DeWitt

Cedar County Town Meeting

Thursday, March 21

8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Lamp Memorial Community Center

606 5th Ave., Durant

