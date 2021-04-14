Grassley to vote to move Asian-American hate crime bill for Senate floor debate

U.S Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said Wednesday morning he intends to vote to push forward consideration of a bill confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans.
While stating "hate is bad" and "if you're follower of Jesus Christ, you obviously can't tolerate hate," Grassley stopped short of committing to voting "yes" on the final bill, as it hasn't yet gone through the amendment process.
The bill comes after a spate of high-profile attacks on Asian Americans. Reports of violence and discrimination against Asian Americans have surged during the pandemic, after former President Donald Trump started calling the coronavirus the "China virus" and using other racially-charged language to describe the virus.
Led by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono and Congresswoman Grace Meng, the bill also raises the question as to whether the evenly divide the Senate can agree on any legislative initiative in a time of intense partisanship.
Senators on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on whether to debate on the overall bill. Under the chamber’s filibuster rule, at least 60 senators must consent to take that step — which would require bipartisan support.
Grassley said he is hopeful the bill to move past the initial step. But Senate Republicans want an arrangement that would allow them to offer amendments.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was open to considering changes to the bill.
"I hope a large number of my Republican colleagues vote with me," Grassley told reporters during a weekly conference call Wednesday. "I'm hoping that right now Schumer and (Senate Minority Leader Mitch) McConnell are negotiating some sort of desire to have this bill be amended and work regular order."
Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a 30-day review of how hate crimes are tracked and prosecuted amid an uptick in crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Grassley said he intends to call on Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to convene a hearing as soon as the Justice Department’s review is completed to examine its findings.
Grassley on Wednesday, who visited the U.S.-Mexico border to weeks ago, was also asked about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' rejection of a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them “is the president’s problem.”
Reynolds told WHO radio that her priority is the health and safety of Iowans and that the state doesn’t have facilities to house migrant children for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Grassley defended Reynolds' decision, noting the state already struggles to place Iowa children into foster homes.
"Iowa has an estimated 1,000 kids awaiting adoption without taking on migrant children," Grassley said. "So I think Gov. Reynolds is putting the people of Iowa first."
Grassley called the influx of migrants into the United States a humanitarian, public health, national security and law enforcement crisis, and that the "Biden administration needs to secure the border as soon as possible."
According to The Associated Press, nearly 19,000 children traveling alone were stopped at the Mexican border last month. It’s the largest monthly number ever recorded.
Grassley contrasted Reynolds' stand on accepting immigrant children with her willingness to accept refugees coming into the United States in 2019.
In a 2019 statement, Reynolds said refugees should not be confused with asylum seekers crossing the southern border at Mexico who don’t go through a strict vetting process.
Grassley called Iowa's long history of accepting refugees, beginning with Iowa Republican Gov. Robert Ray's efforts at helping settle Southeast Asian refugees in the state after the Vietnam War, "entirely different."
"I'm sure we're going to continue to take refugees, but refugees don't need babysitting by the state government," Grassley said of arriving migrants and the thousands of unaccompanied children fleeing poverty and violence in Central America.