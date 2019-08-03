Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable..
Greyson Schmidt, 3, of Davenport visits with a goat in the petting zoo at the Mississippi Valley Fair on Saturday in Davenport. Today is the last day of the fair.
Chainsaw Sculptor Gary Keenan of Des Moines applies a coat of sealer on one of his sculptures at the Mississippi Valley Fair.
Collier Rockow of Durant shows his Berkshire gilt pig "Moana" during judging at the Mississippi Valley Fair, Saturday.
Fayeth Henningson of DeWitt shows her Yorkshire pig during judging at the fair.
Brian Graves of Durant dries off "Richard," a Charolais steer, before judging at the fair.
Remy Smith, 1, pets a calf in the petting zoo at the fair.
Jennifer Trevillian has "Tantrum," a Blue Heeler, jump for the bumper toy during practice at the Dock Dogs show.
People watch the livestock shows at the fair.
