Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: October 26, 2019 @ 5:29 pm
Savanna Fugitt, 4 ,of East Moline isn't scared of the monster played by John Gleize of Davenport as he walks the route on Saturday during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A parade-goer dresses as a werewolf during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
The Shriners drove their quads along the parade route.
Nicole Layla and Andy Everett of Geneseo dressed as Tigger and watched the parade.
A youngster enjoys the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
Miss Scott County Anna Masengarb waves to the crowd along the parade route.
Members of The Dance Place walk the parade route.
A member of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company performs along the parade route.
Kids on the MS Home Improvement and Construction float wave to the spectators.
