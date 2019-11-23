Related to this story
Most Popular
A man test-driving a 2016 Mustang GT from Lujack Luxury Motor Cars, Davenport, told police he was driving east on West 35th Street in Davenpor…
- Updated
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
- Updated
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
- Updated
KONE is breaking tradition this year. For years the Moline business has topped its office with an artificial tree to usher in the holiday season.
- Updated
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
- Updated
The body of a Moline woman missing since late October was found Thursday at the home she shared with her boyfriend. Police say the boyfriend l…
- Updated
Police continue to investigate a burglary at a Davenport jewelry store where a window was broken early Tuesday.
- Updated
Six people associated with a Moline used auto dealership are facing numerous federal fraud charges that include the use of straw purchasers an…
- Updated
A Port Byron man has been accused of having pornographic images of children.