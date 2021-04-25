Great day to be outdoors
A 12-year-old boy was shot to death in an alley by Marquette Street. Davenport Police are asking for help with the case
A 12-year-old boy succumbed almost immediately to a bullet wound to the chest after dropping his bike and running down a Davenport alley to es…
Update: Witness to Marquette Street shooting says victim was a boy: 'I saw him take one breath. That was it.'
Update: Davenport Police confirmed a 12-year-old boy was killed during Thursday's shooting on Marquette Street. A second boy was shot, but was…
A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday on three charges of sexual abuse against a minor under the age of twelve.
Fifteen alleged members and associates of the Lowrider Street Gang—based out of Davenport—have been charged with 37 counts of racketeering.
A Moline man was arrested Thursday morning by the Davenport police department on two charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
City of Davenport officials are working with Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation for the construction of a warehousing and distribution operation that officials say could create more than 1,000 permanent jobs.
Two people were transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in Davenport.
Agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit on Thursday arrested a Davenport couple on drug, weapons and child endangerment…
Orange balloons dotted the sky over the Mississippi River Friday evening, as family members and friends of Devell Johnson Jr., gathered to rem…
A Buffalo man was sentenced to two years in prison after boasting about his gun in a bar in Davenport.