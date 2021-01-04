Great day to play fetch
Driving down a west Rock Island street after dark, one can immediately spot Cathy Hernandez' house.
Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityP…
A former Davenport fire chief's discrimination lawsuit against the city moved forward to a jury trial set for June 21 after an Iowa District C…
The Iowa State Patrol has released the identities of the two people killed and one injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott.
Former East Moline police officer will undergo doctor's evaluation before he's sentenced for possession of child porn
A former United Township school resource officer and East Moline police officer will undergo a doctor’s evaluation before being sentenced for …
Quad-Cities area law enforcement, firefighters, EMS personnel and towing services were busy Friday evening responding to crashes and stranded …
Quad-City Times Wish List: Newer car helps Clinton teen's dream of becoming a doctor from being stranded
With the passing of a set of car keys in a Davenport car dealership lot, a Clinton teenager's life changed for the better last week.
A winter storm bringing the heaviest snowfall of the season, along with ice and sleet, is expected to arrive in the Quad-Cities later today, w…