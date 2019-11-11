{{featured_button_text}}
Latina Leadership Summit

Marisa Rivera, president of MPowerment Works, speaks before a crowded room on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, during the Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance Summit held in the Davenport Room of the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport. The event included resource tables and breakout sessions on topics such as starting your own business or nonprofit, local women’s health resources, and resources from the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment. The Empowering Latina Leadership Alliance is an initiative on the part of the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

 John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce continues its Multicultural Speaker Series this Thursday in Moline.

Arturo Vargas, chief executive officer of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund, will be the speaker at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 101 18th St., Moline.

His topic for Thursday’s event is titled, “Getting Stoked for 2020: Galvanizing Latino Participation in the Elections, Civic Change and the Census Count.”

The event is $15, which includes lunch, for Hispanic Chamber members and $20 for non-members. To find out more about the event or to register for it, interested parties can visit www.gqchcc.com or call (563) 214-5160.

