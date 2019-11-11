The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce continues its Multicultural Speaker Series this Thursday in Moline.
Arturo Vargas, chief executive officer of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund, will be the speaker at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 101 18th St., Moline.
His topic for Thursday’s event is titled, “Getting Stoked for 2020: Galvanizing Latino Participation in the Elections, Civic Change and the Census Count.”
The event is $15, which includes lunch, for Hispanic Chamber members and $20 for non-members. To find out more about the event or to register for it, interested parties can visit www.gqchcc.com or call (563) 214-5160.