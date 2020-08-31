 Skip to main content
Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce GALA is postponed
Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce GALA is postponed

FILE: Mark Madrid, center, CEO of the Latino Business Action Network and keynote speaker at the last year's annual Greater Quad-City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala, chats with Zenaida Landeros, CEO of the Chamber, and Jaime di Paulo, president and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. 

The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual GALA to 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Rescheduling the 300 attendee event will enable us to provide the experience that our members and employees expect and deserve in a safe environment, according to a news release from the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Registration will be refunded automatically within 30 days unless you contact the chamber and wish the registration fee be applied to the rescheduled event.

Any questions regarding your registration will be answered at info@gqchcc.com

