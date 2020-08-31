Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce GALA is postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is postponing its annual GALA to 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

Rescheduling the 300 attendee event will enable us to provide the experience that our members and employees expect and deserve in a safe environment, according to a news release from the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Registration will be refunded automatically within 30 days unless you contact the chamber and wish the registration fee be applied to the rescheduled event.

Any questions regarding your registration will be answered at info@gqchcc.com.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0