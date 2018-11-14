A nonprofit environmental organization has set up shop in Davenport to provide free energy audits and low-cost winterization work in the homes of people who are low-income, elderly, disabled or veterans.
Residents of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Cedar counties are eligible, and one does not need to own the home to have the work done.
Called the Green Iowa AmeriCorps, the four-member group opened its office in September within Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 53rd and Brady streets, Jasleen Dhillon, outreach coordinator, said.
The group is coordinated by the University of Northern Iowa's Center for Energy and Environmental Education, headquartered at Cedar Falls. The group has offices at more than a half dozen locations around the state.
Major funding comes from the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service; the Corps for National and Community Service, a federal program created in 1993; and UNI.
In doing an energy audit, a member of the team will first check a house for gas leaks and safety issues, Dhillon said.
The auditor will then check for air leaks by doing what is known as a blower door test in which a house is pressurized so that one can see where leaks are occurring, she explained.
If there are leaks, a team member will help to plug them up by caulking, weather-stripping doors or even putting plastic over windows.
Each audited home also receives eight free LED light bulbs and two free aerators to reduce the amount of water flowing from a faucet while still maintaining pressure, Dhillon said. A team member also will install a low-flow shower head.
In addition to the audits and weatherization, the group provides environmental education programs for children and the general public. Examples of work done with children might include talking to a group at the YMCA, she said.