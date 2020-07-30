Greenfield promises to support Medicare, Affordable Care Act, in town hall

• Ernst has voted many times to weaken the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or dismantle it entirely.

• In 2019, Ernst voted for the bipartisan Right Rebate Act, which closes a loophole in Medicaid allowing “pharmaceutical manufacturers to mis-classify their drugs and overcharge taxpayers by billions of dollars.”

• Also in 2019, Ernst voted for the bipartisan CREATES Act, promoting drug-price competition by making it easier for medications with expired patents to be sold as less-expensive generics, he said.

• In 2017, Ernst voted against allowing the importation of prescription drugs from Canada.

“Sen. Ernst has not gotten on board with this, but we need to allow Medicare to negotiate drug costs,” Greenfield said, adding the measure will save seniors nearly $500 billion and will create competition and thus lower prices.

“We need to cap the cost of prescription drugs costs,” Greenfield said. “This should be a bipartisan issue.”

“I think we need to also allow the importing of prescription drugs,” Greenfield said. “If Iowans can get their prescriptions filled safely and cheaper from a pharmacy in Canada, we should let them do it.”