Greenvalley Dog Park to be closed Thursday

Greenvalley Dog Park in Moline will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13 to allow maintenance staff to complete park improvements.
The closure is expected to last one day.
Butterworth Dog Park will remain open for use.
Grace Kinnicutt
