Grief, laughter and the cries of a newborn: COVID-19 takes life of Alexa Sheeder, not legacy

"Alexa had no idea who Drew was — only that he was serving in the military," Kaitlin said. "And she knew all that because Drew's mom, Amy, worked at HUB.

"One day, just to be nice, Alexa asked if she could send Drew a care package. Well, that grew into this kind of pen-pal thing. And it grew from there. Basically Drew came home and a few weeks later, they were married. It was love at first letter, maybe."

Kaitlin chuckled at the memory.

"It's funny how people meet. I met Kaitlin when I was still in college — she was a friend of one of my friends," Kaitlin said. "I clicked with Alexa right away. She was truly friendly and there was the laughter.

"It felt good to be around her."

Kaitlin chuckled, recalling another memory.

"I laugh even when I think about the one thing that annoyed me about Alexa," she said. "Alexa was born in Texas and she grew up there for a while before moving to Davenport.

"Anyway, she would always drop 'ya'll.' It just drove me crazy, and at the same time I couldn't help but laugh. She'd say 'ya'll' because that's the way she was — always wanting to involve everyone in what she had planned."