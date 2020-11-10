Ground broken in East Moline for Chicago Carpenters and Millwrights training facility

The setting along Fourth Avenue along the far eastern edge of East Moline was hardly magical. About half a mile east from the former Quad-City Downs, a large tent sat amid old barns and an old farmhouse.
In it stood a group of gold shovels with rich black soil overturned nearby.
What the area will become in about a year had everyone amid the approximately 50 officials on hand excited.
Ground was broken at the site Tuesday for the new Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Training Center that will serve more than 2,000 union members and apprentices in the Quad-Cities and the state.
“We never want to look at the point of decreasing our values and what we have here in East Moline, so to bring this forth here with cooperation between the local union and facilities, is a great asset for not only us but the whole corridor of Illinois-5, from here to Chicago,” East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman said. “I am pleased that they brought it here. With today's decision of people wanting to go to other states, we are glad that they chose Illinois, to stay in Illinois.”
Freeman was just as excited about the potential for further growth in the area that is fairly close to East Moline’s Industrial Park.
“Not only is a training center going to be here, they are going to have an extra area within this land that will be available for other people if they want to do retail, or office space or whatever they settle on,” he said. “Now, the carpenters and the millwrights can bring some other people here that want to start progressing along the I-5 corridor here. It’s a really good benefit for East Moline.”
The new facility will cost about $10 million to build and includes an 8-10,000 square foot administrative center and an approximately 55,000 square foot training center.
It will replace a much smaller facility at 429 27th St. in East Moline.
Support Local Journalism
“This is not just an investment in the quality training of skilled union apprentice carpenters and millwrights,” said Gary Perinar, executive secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Regional Council. “It is also an investment in the Quad-Cities region that will increase property values and help spur economic development. Our new training center will be one of the crown jewels of the East Moline and Silvis communities.”
Freeman sees the new state-of-the-art building as a bit of a beacon for East Moline as people will see it from the highway upon entering the city.
“The Regional Council’s project will also benefit students at United Township and Black Hawk College through potential training partnerships," Freeman said in a statement. "The city appreciates our partners at United Township High School, Silvis Elementary District, Black Hawk College, and Rock Island County for helping us land this cornerstone development in East Moline.”
The two-story facility will include classrooms, dedicated training shops, a lunchroom, offices and surface parking. The site was selected for maximum access to the facility and the ability to allow for future growth.
The project also includes a new 250-seat meeting room in an adjacent union office building that will be available to the public for events.
Incentives were part of the deal in landing the project and Perinar said they played a role.
In May, the East Moline city council amended its abatement to a 13-year abatement in which it gives the carpenters union 50% of tax revenue for 13 years to help it build $2.1 million of infrastructure. The previously agreed to deal called for an abatement for 12 years at the same 50%.
Originally, East Moline was partnering with United Township High School District 30, Silvis (Elementary) School District 34, Black Hawk College and Rock Island County, to come up with a 50% tax abatement agreement for a period of 12 years.
East Moline is still are partnering with those four entities. However, only Black Hawk College and Rock Island County were able to keep the 12-year/50% tax revenue deal in place. But the United Township and Silvis school districts could not do a 12-year abatement, so with the blessing of the Chicago Regional Carpenters Council, they are doing 10-year abatements at 55 percent.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.