Ground broken in East Moline for Chicago Carpenters and Millwrights training facility

The setting along Fourth Avenue along the far eastern edge of East Moline was hardly magical. About half a mile east from the former Quad-City Downs, a large tent sat amid old barns and an old farmhouse.

In it stood a group of gold shovels with rich black soil overturned nearby.

What the area will become in about a year had everyone amid the approximately 50 officials on hand excited.

Ground was broken at the site Tuesday for the new Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights Training Center that will serve more than 2,000 union members and apprentices in the Quad-Cities and the state.

“We never want to look at the point of decreasing our values and what we have here in East Moline, so to bring this forth here with cooperation between the local union and facilities, is a great asset for not only us but the whole corridor of Illinois-5, from here to Chicago,” East Moline mayor Reggie Freeman said. “I am pleased that they brought it here. With today's decision of people wanting to go to other states, we are glad that they chose Illinois, to stay in Illinois.”

Freeman was just as excited about the potential for further growth in the area that is fairly close to East Moline’s Industrial Park.