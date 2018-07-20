ALEDO, Ill. — Mercer County Animal Control broke ground Friday morning on a 2,100-square-foot facility going up behind the existing building at 1638 Illinois 17, west of Aledo.
RKE Construction, of Buffalo Prairie, Illinois, the contractor for the project to be completed before winter.
Gary Cortright, Aledo, president of FurEver Friends for Mercer County Animals, said the project was a long time coming.
“I’m just very pleased that we have done this. I’m glad to see all the people we’ve had who've been a part of the organization that has worked so hard for it.”
He said the current facility had been inadequate for around 10 years, but it was just within the past 2½ years that efforts had been underway to plan the construction.
Four years since its inception, FurEver Friends reached its first goal of providing the majority of funding for the project. The group will contribute $140,000 to the estimated $200,000 construction.
FurEver Friends vice president Jerry Bryan, Sherrard, said the funds came from several large donations from Mercer County residents as well as the group's fundraising efforts. He said animal control would pay the difference.
“People don’t understand that animal control basically gets no county money, except for paying for Social Security and retirement,” Bryan said. The self-sustaining facility runs primarily through registration fees.
He credited Animal Control Administrator Matt Lower with providing the acumen to set aside Animal Control money in the building fund over the course of the past 2½ years since he came on board.
“This is exciting; it’s been a long time coming. The new building is going to be 100 times better than the facility we have now,” Bryan said. He said the current 24-foot by 48-foot facility didn't have the capacity to properly isolate animals.
“The new (30-foot by 72-foot) building will have the ability to isolate, so we can keep any communicable diseases away from the rest of the animal population,” he said. It will also have a public space where potential adoptees can interact with pets.
Looking to the future, FurEver Friends hopes to establish a volunteer group for the shelter. It would also like to add an outdoor area for cats.
Lower said the old building would be taken down to make room for a parking lot.
“They did a tremendous job getting the fundraising,” he said.
Currently, the group is participating in a matching grant donation. The Gabriel Foundation of Florida will match up to $25,000 in donations through January 2019.
To donate, mail donations to Fur Ever Friends for Mercer County Animals at P.O. Box 32, Aledo, IL 61231. For more information, contact Jerry Bryan at 309-593-2649.