A groundbreaking ceremony is planned 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Garfield School Senior Residences at 1518 25th Ave., Moline.
Hard-hat tours of the current conditions at the building also will be offered by Gorman & Company, which plans to redevelop the former school into affordable housing by combining adaptive reuse of the historic structure and new construction.
Garfield Elementary School was constructed in 1901, with an addition built in 1955. In 2015, the Moline-Coal Valley School District closed the school, sending students to Hamilton and Lincoln-Irving elementary schools.
That same year, Gorman & Company, of Oregon, Wisconsin, bought the school for $75,000. When completed, the renovated building will offer 52 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments for low- and moderate-income seniors earning between 30-60 percent of area median income.
The school's corridors will be brought back to their original condition with restored ceilings. Classrooms will be renovated into apartments, and the gym space will be converted to house common space and amenities, including a multipurpose room, a kitchen and a fitness center.
A three-story wood-framed addition also will be added to the east side of the existing building.
The redevelopment will be constructed to Enterprise Green Communities and Energy Star standards, using energy efficient appliances and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems designed to reduce overall operating expenses.
New roofs will be completed at both wings, and new energy efficient storm windows will be provided at the inside of the existing windows.
Financing partners for the project include the Illinois Housing Development Authority, JPMorgan Chase, RBC Capital Markets and Greater Metropolitan Area housing Authority of Rock Island County.