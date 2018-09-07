The gas station/convenience store located at The Bend will break ground within the month, owner Bill Ernst said.
Ernst said the latest QC Mart will be located at the corner of 3rd Street and 12th Avenue in East Moline.
It will be the 22nd such store for the Bettendorf-based company.
The QC Mart will be part of the 132-acre development, The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi, that includes apartments, the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotel in addition to a band shell, event center and restaurant.
The goal is to have the QC Mart under roof before the snow flies, Ernst said, and open in the first quarter of 2019.
Besides gas and a convenience store of about 2,500-square-feet, there will be two retail spots of about 2,500-square-feet each, and a 1,000 square-foot video gaming area plus the convenience store. Ernst said he is hoping to have food or coffee-related spots for the retail. “We will take any financially related stable tenant,” he said.
Ernst said the QC Mart is not behind schedule. “We are really not delayed at all,” he said, citing various requirements that had to be met including having the city of East Moline modify its gaming ordinance to allow gaming in a gas station.
All, told, the facility may total 8,500-square-feet.
“I think it’s a good opportunity,” he said.