Whether Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prediction comes true or not, Quad-Citians deserve to believe spring is on the way after the week we’ve had.
The Pennsylvania groundhog, star weather forecasting rodent, did not see his shadow Saturday morning. As legend goes, that means the country can expect warmer temperatures and an early spring.
That’s welcome news for the Quad-Cities, which this week not only dug itself out from more snow but set a new record for the coldest day on record. The temperature fell to minus 33 degrees early Thursday, pushing out the previous record of minus 28 set on Feb. 3, 1996.
It's rare for Phil to predict an early spring.
Since 1887, when the Punxsutawney Groundhog was established, there have been only 18 times the groundhog did not see his shadow. Yet on 104 times, he has emerged from his burrow to see his shadow — a sign of six more weeks of winter. For 10 years, there are no records.
In the short term, Quad-Citians will enjoy Saturday's 40 degree temperatures as forecast by the National Weather Service. But watch out for patchy fog and drizzle.