Group hosts clean water meeting

A statewide grassroots organization called Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will host a clean water meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St.

Members will discuss the list of impaired waterways released in November by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Eight streams from Scott County are listed as impaired for recreation (such as swimming) and for aquatic life because of the presence of bacteria. They are Crow, Stafford, Duck, Goose, Pheasant, Candlelight, Silver and Robin.

In addition, Stafford and Candlelight creeks had instances of low dissolved oxygen and Goose experienced a fish kill on Aug. 29, 2011, likely due to natural, or weather-related causes, according to the DNR, which investigated.

Members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will explain how they have been working for clean water and will highlight actions people can take to push for cleaner water.

For more information, contact Abigail Landhuis at 515-282 -0484 or abigail@iowacci.org.

