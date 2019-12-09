You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Group hosts clean water meeting

Group hosts clean water meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
102418-Flooding-001

A resident on Oak Park Drive in Bettendorf watches Duck Creek flooding June 13, 2008.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

A statewide grassroots organization called Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will host a clean water meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St.

Members will discuss the list of impaired waterways released in November by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Eight streams from Scott County are listed as impaired for recreation (such as swimming) and for aquatic life because of the presence of bacteria. They are  Crow, Stafford, Duck, Goose, Pheasant, Candlelight, Silver and Robin.

In addition, Stafford and Candlelight creeks had instances of low dissolved oxygen and Goose experienced a fish kill on Aug. 29, 2011, likely due to natural, or weather-related causes, according to the DNR, which investigated.

Members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement will explain how they have been working for clean water and will highlight actions people can take to push for cleaner water.

For more information, contact Abigail Landhuis at 515-282 -0484 or  abigail@iowacci.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News