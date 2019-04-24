Volunteers with the Quad-City Conservation Alliance will plant about 100 swamp oak trees on Saturday at the QCCA Wetlands Center, East Moline, in their continuing efforts to improve the 60-acre site.
In upcoming weeks, volunteers also will plant about 200 milkweed plants in the butterfly/pollinator/prairie area that was seeded with the help of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Dick Riddell, coordinator of the center, said.
The plants are being provided by Monarch Watch and will add to the milkweed that are already in the wetlands.
The QCCA, made up of five conservation and sportsmen's clubs, has been actively working on the wetland for nearly five years. In addition to various plantings, a major task has been tackling aggressive stands of invasive plants, including phragmites australis and reed canary grass.
The association also invites various groups to come out and experience the wetland that encompasses four small lakes that are good for fishing.
These include Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Clubs and clients at the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport. The latter are invited out for a program of kayaking, walking and fishing.
The center is located at 606 172nd St. N.
For more information, go to qccaexpocenter.com or call 309-788-5912.